TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342,323 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Ready Capital worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 434,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 353,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 234,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RC shares. ValuEngine cut Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $193,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,665.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 98,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $689,160 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RC stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ready Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $317.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.92%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

