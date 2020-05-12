TCW Group Inc. Purchases 3,460 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Matson worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 37.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 77.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens cut Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of MATX opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Matson Inc has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Matson had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

