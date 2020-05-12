TCW Group Inc. Purchases 9,532 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 65.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Axis Capital by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,450 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 15.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,893.50 and a beta of 0.60. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Michael A. Butt purchased 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $250,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 986,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,921,237.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Vogt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

