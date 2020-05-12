TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $62,930.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,892.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $2,166,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561,935 shares of company stock valued at $609,233,297 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.84.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.