TCW Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

