TCW Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $237,000.

NYSE SC opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, CEO Mahesh Aditya purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

