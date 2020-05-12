TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,349,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,679 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $68,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

