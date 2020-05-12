TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,165 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,597,000 after buying an additional 216,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,696 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,803,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,192,000 after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $88,108,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

