TCW Group Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Magellan Health worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 89.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 13.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,105,000 after acquiring an additional 164,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 171.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of MGLN opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

