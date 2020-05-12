TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,401 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,491,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $132,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 685,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.5% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 66,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Shares of SO stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.