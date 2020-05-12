TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,879 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,086 shares of company stock worth $2,368,215. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

