The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) – William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hackett Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $423.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

