Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theravance Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

TBPH opened at $28.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.54. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

