THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get THK CO LTD/ADR alerts:

THKLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded THK CO LTD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut THK CO LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. THK CO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.95.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THK CO LTD/ADR (THKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THK CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.