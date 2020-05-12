Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $23,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $188,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $149,909,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $120,181,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $114,046,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

TIF opened at $128.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

