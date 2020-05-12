Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $496.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $337.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.52 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 212,532 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Sara Finley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Also, Director Kevin Wills bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

