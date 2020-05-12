TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.00

Headlines about TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TMAC Resources earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected TMAC Resources’ score:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TMAC Resources from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut shares of TMAC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TMMFF stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. TMAC Resources has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

