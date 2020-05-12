Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tourmaline Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$669.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.29.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$13.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.41. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

