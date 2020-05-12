TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James raised their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,626 shares of company stock valued at $345,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

