Trecora Resources Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trecora Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million.

TREC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $71,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,736 shares in the company, valued at $922,561.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 5,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $31,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,561.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,296 shares of company stock valued at $231,727 and sold 10,890 shares valued at $66,211. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

