Trisura Group Ltd to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$49.80 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$26.52 and a 52-week high of C$54.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.21 million and a PE ratio of 72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Robert Edward Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.77 per share, with a total value of C$35,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at C$1,657,188.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

