Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRRSF opened at $29.39 on Friday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

