Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$1.00 Price Target for Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.33.

TSE KEL opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.06. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

