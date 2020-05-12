Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,788,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 167,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,886. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.