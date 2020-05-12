UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBSFY. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.97. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

