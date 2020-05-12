UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report released on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NYSE:UMH opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $97,747.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,454.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,355 shares of company stock valued at $336,770. Insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

