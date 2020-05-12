Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. Uniti Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.73-1.76 EPS.

UNIT opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.60 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

