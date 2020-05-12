Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 401,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 305,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 385,107 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

