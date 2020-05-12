Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,462.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

