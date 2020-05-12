Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

VEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $558.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,540.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 256,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 124,190 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

