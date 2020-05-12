Venus Concept (VERO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.68). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 67.65% and a negative return on equity of 491.66%. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $144.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

VERO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

