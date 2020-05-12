Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $74,628,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.