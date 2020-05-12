Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

