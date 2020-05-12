Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

