Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 53,060 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.