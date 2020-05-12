Vertex Energy (VTNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 million. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

