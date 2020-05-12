VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of VF worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 79,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in VF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in VF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in VF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 468,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.41.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.