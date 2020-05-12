Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 167,762 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 309.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,762 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $31,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 816.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,673 shares of company stock worth $10,741,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.17, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.05.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

