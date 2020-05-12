Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,684 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $31,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 171.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

