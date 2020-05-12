Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 226,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of NuVasive worth $37,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Citigroup lifted their target price on NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.