Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Viela Bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Viela Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Viela Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viela Bio from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of VIE stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Viela Bio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($6.54).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

