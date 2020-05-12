Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Viewray from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.85.

Shares of Viewray stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viewray has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.37% and a negative net margin of 139.91%. Analysts forecast that Viewray will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Viewray by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 114,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

