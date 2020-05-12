Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Get Vince alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vince from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. Vince has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vince by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vince by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vince by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vince (VNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.