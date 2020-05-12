Virtusa (VRTU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Virtusa to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $54.41.

Several research firms have commented on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $119,529.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,427 shares of company stock worth $737,430 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

