Wabash National (WNC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.10-1.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.10-1.30 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

