Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.