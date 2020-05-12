Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 38,226 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,226 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

NYSE:T opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

