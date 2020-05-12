Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 53.97 and a quick ratio of 53.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333 over the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,190,000 after buying an additional 62,018 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 159.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 33,822 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $329,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.4% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

