Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

Walmart stock opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

