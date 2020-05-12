Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,091 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.2% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11,750.6% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average of $128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.